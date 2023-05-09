Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants 'Fine' with RB Playing 2023 on Tag amid Contract Talks

AP Photo/Matt York

The New York Giants are reportedly OK with running back Saquon Barkley playing on the franchise tag in 2023, per Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano.

"The Giants are fine with the running back playing the year on that tag, a team source said, even though Barkley—who is absent from the offseason program—is clearly not," Vacchiano wrote.

New York placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Barkley on March 8. Michael Eisen of giants.com explained what that meant:

"A franchise tag is basically a one-year deal that grants a window to negotiate a long-term contract. The Giants and Barkley can continue to negotiate a long-term contract until July 17; if they can't reach a multi-year extension, Barkley will play under his franchise tag this season.

"The non-exclusive tag pays out an average of the top five tag amounts at the player's position from the previous five years, or 120% of the player's previous year's salary, whichever is greater. Players who receive this tag can negotiate with other teams, but his current team has the right to match any offer -- and would also receive two first-round draft picks in the event the player signs elsewhere."

General manager Joe Schoen said after the draft that he had discussions with Barkley's camp about a long-term deal the previous week, per Patricia Traina of Giants Country.

Kim Jones of Newsday reported on April 12 that Barkley did not intend to sign the franchise tag and therefore was ineligible to participate in the team's offseason programs, which began last month. Vacchiano offered a follow-up on Jones' report:

Barkley has played all five of his NFL seasons with Big Blue, which selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

He suffered a torn ACL in 2020 that sidelined him for nearly all of last season and had a tough 2021 campaign, but Barkley looked great in 2022 with 1,650 total yards and 10 touchdowns en route to helping New York to a postseason berth and its first playoff win since 2011.

Barkley was instrumental in the team's 2022 success, but the running back position has been devalued in today's NFL, to the point where the question remains as to whether it's worth significantly investing in the position long term.

Ultimately, the Giants and Barkley still have until mid-July to get something done. In the meantime, it's a waiting game for both sides as the offseason progresses.