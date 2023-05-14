5 WWE Predictions Leading Up to SummerSlam 2023

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The aftermath from WrestleMania 39 has already proved to be eventful, and thus there's no telling what more WWE will have in store leading up to SummerSlam on August 5.

The introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship and the 2023 WWE draft shaking up the SmackDown and Raw rosters have far and away been the biggest highlights. Additionally, Backlash in Puerto Rico was a smashing success, and both Night of Champions on May 27 and Money in the Bank on July 1 are bound to be monumental events as well.

What can WWE possibly do to raise the bar for the long-running summer staple?

The returns of several Superstars should be imminent, and notable character shifts aren't out of the question, either. Lengthy title reigns could also be ended, not to mention that fresh faces can emerge at any time.

All of the unpredictability in WWE at the moment should result in stronger shows this summer season, with the next batch of significant storylines culminating at SummerSlam. These five predictions would ensure that the pay-per-view build is as interesting as possible.