Amen Thompson's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Rockets Roster

Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson, one of the best playmakers in the 2023 NBA draft, is heading to the Houston Rockets after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Amen Thompson

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'7"

Pro Comparison: Ja Morant

Scouting Report: There isn't another pro with Thompson's combination of 6'7" size, special athletic ability and playmaking skills. Shooting has remained a weakness, but he still has the handle, speed, explosion and elevation to score off transition, ball screens and drives or cuts into the lane.

Rockets Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Amen Thompson, PG/SG: Rookie-scale contract

Kevin Porter Jr., PG: $15.9M (2027)

Jabari Smith Jr., PF: $9.3M (2026)

Tari Eason, PF: $3.5M (2026)

TyTy Washington Jr., PG: $2.3M (2026)

Jalen Green, SG: $9.9M (2025)

Jae'Sean Tate, SF: $6.5M (2025)

Alperen Sengun, C: $3.5M (2025)

Usman Garuba, PF: $2.6M (2025)

Josh Christopher, SG: $2.5M (2025)

Daishen Nix, PG: $1.8M (2025)

Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.9M (2024, club option)

Free Agents

Frank Kaminsky, C: UFA

Boban Marjanović, C: UFA

D.J. Augustin PG: UFA

Willie Cauley-Stein, C: UFA

Trevor Hudgins, PG: RFA

Darius Days, SF: RFA

Along with his twin brother, Ausar, Thompson opted to skip college and turn professional by signing with Overtime Elite in May 2021. He had a solid debut season with 20.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per 40 minutes.

The 2022-23 campaign was a big leap forward for the 20-year-old. He averaged 16.4 points per game on 56.6 percent shooting, 5.9 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in 16 appearances.

Thompson led City Reapers to the Overtime Elite championship. He finished with 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds in an 84-82 win over the YNG Dreamerz in the title game.

The biggest drawback in his game at this point is outside shooting. He only made 25 percent of his three-point attempts and 65.6 percent of his free throws last season. If he can develop into even an adequate shooter from behind the arc, the sky is the limit for his potential.

Even with that limitation, Thompson's ability to attack the basket for high-percentage shots and his playmaking skills should make him an impact player in the NBA. His athleticism and passing elevate his ceiling.