    Masai Ujiri 'Really Frustrated' With Raptors, Linked to Wizards Job, NBA GM Says

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2023

    MONTREAL, CANADA - OCTOBER 14: Vice-Chairman and team president of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, walks onto the court prior to the preseason NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Centre Bell on October 14, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
    

    Nick Nurse might not be the only prominent figure exiting the Toronto Raptors this offseason.

    One NBA general manager told Steve Bulpett of Heavy that general manager Masai Ujiri is "frustrated" with the organization and could wind up being pursued by the Washington Wizards.

    "Masai is really, really frustrated," the GM said. "He's frustrated with [Fred] VanVleet also, because he hasn't shown him any indication that he wants to stay. So I think he's really down about that situation. Maybe it's because everything's still so fresh, but there's a lot they have to get done there. It didn't surprise anyone that Nick moved on.

    "I don't know what they're going to do, but I've been hearing that Washington is coming after Masai again."

