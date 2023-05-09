Former NFL Star JJ Watt Did Burnley Pub Crawl for 'Research' After Buying Club Stake

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

JJ Watt is taking his new role as a part-owner of English soccer club Burnley seriously.

Well, OK, not that seriously.

The recently retired defensive end appeared on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday and said he took part in a pub crawl for "research" purposes as he gets acclimated to his post-football career:

"I did a pub crawl yesterday on my way to the stadium, so I started at the Royal Dyche, I worked my way down to Vintage Claret, all the way up to Turf Moor, and just getting to know the supporters. I just want to earn their trust by showing them how much we care and how passionate we are. ...

"It's research. I'm doing research, lots of pints of Guinness along the way. But it was a lot of fun and it was really good to get to know them on a personal level, and hopefully they get to know us as well."

Watt and his wife, former USWNT midfielder Kealia Watt, were announced as part owners of the franchise last week. Burnley won the EFL Championship this season, clinching promotion to the Premier League, and Watt was in attendance Monday at the team's last match of the season.

Burnley won top-flight titles in 1921 and 1960, though the club has never finished higher than seventh in the top tier since the Premier League era began in 1992.