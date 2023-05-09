Lionel Messi's Father Jorge Denies Rumors PSG Star Agreed to £522M Al-Hilal Contract

Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images for Laureus

Jorge Messi, the father of soccer superstar Lionel Messi, denied rumors his son is set to bolt Paris Saint-Germain this summer for a £522 million yearly contract from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

"There's absolutely nothing agreed with any club for next season. We will decide at the end of the season. ... Nothing is signed, agreed or verbally agreed. Only fake news using Leo's name," Jorge Messi said in a statement.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.