    Lionel Messi's Father Jorge Denies Rumors PSG Star Agreed to £522M Al-Hilal Contract

    Jorge Messi, the father of soccer superstar Lionel Messi, denied rumors his son is set to bolt Paris Saint-Germain this summer for a £522 million yearly contract from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

    "There's absolutely nothing agreed with any club for next season. We will decide at the end of the season. ... Nothing is signed, agreed or verbally agreed. Only fake news using Leo's name," Jorge Messi said in a statement.

