Blackhawks Sold over $2.5M of Season Tickets After Winning Connor Bedard Sweepstakes

Connor Bedard won't be a Chicago Blackhawk for another six weeks, but the franchise is already feeling his impact.

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the Blackhawks sold $2.5 million worth of season-ticket packages within 90 minutes of winning the 2023 NHL draft lottery Monday night.

It's widely presumed Chicago will use the No. 1 overall pick on Bedard, one of the most hyped prospects in hockey history.

