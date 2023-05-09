X

    Blackhawks Sold over $2.5M of Season Tickets After Winning Connor Bedard Sweepstakes

    LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JANUARY 25: Forward Connor Bedard #98 of the Regina Pats fires a slapshot for team Red during the 2023 Kubota CHL Top Prospects Game at the Langley Events Centre on January 25, 2023 in Langley, British Columbia. (Photo by Dennis Pajot/Getty Images)
    Connor Bedard won't be a Chicago Blackhawk for another six weeks, but the franchise is already feeling his impact.

    Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the Blackhawks sold $2.5 million worth of season-ticket packages within 90 minutes of winning the 2023 NHL draft lottery Monday night.

    It's widely presumed Chicago will use the No. 1 overall pick on Bedard, one of the most hyped prospects in hockey history.

