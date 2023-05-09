Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Forever Grateful' for Mike Budenholzer After Bucks Firing

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed appreciation for former head coach Mike Budenholzer on Tuesday.

In the wake of the Bucks firing Budenholzer last week, Giannis took to Twitter to thank the two-time NBA Coach of the Year:

Budenholzer spent five seasons as the Bucks' head coach, posting a 271-120 record during the regular season and leading Milwaukee to an NBA championship in 2021.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.