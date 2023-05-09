X

    Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Forever Grateful' for Mike Budenholzer After Bucks Firing

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - JUNE 23: Head Coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks talks to Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 23, 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).
    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed appreciation for former head coach Mike Budenholzer on Tuesday.

    In the wake of the Bucks firing Budenholzer last week, Giannis took to Twitter to thank the two-time NBA Coach of the Year:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

    Thank you for five meaningful years Coach. We accomplished something unbelievable and I'm forever grateful. 🙏🏾💪🏾 <a href="https://t.co/uRPRtl7NJv">pic.twitter.com/uRPRtl7NJv</a>

    Budenholzer spent five seasons as the Bucks' head coach, posting a 271-120 record during the regular season and leading Milwaukee to an NBA championship in 2021.

