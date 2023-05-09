Stock Up, Stock Down on Cody Rhodes and Big-Name WWE and AEW Stars

Stock Up, Stock Down on Cody Rhodes and Big-Name WWE and AEW StarsMay 9, 2023
WWE and AEW started the year on a high note with two great pay-per-view events in the first quarter highlighting its top stars.
Revolution was a phenomenal show featuring one of the best AEW World Championship matches to date. Meanwhile, night one of WrestleMania 39 was an all-timer complete with exceptional matches and unforgettable moments.
Following The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment, Roman Reigns is still the biggest star in the industry and the undisputed WWE universal champion. Regardless, a familiar foe seeks to build a new legacy and regain his spot on Raw, and his last opponent plots his revenge.
Elsewhere, a polarizing star prepares to return ahead of All In London. These are 10 big AEW and WWE stars whose stock went up or down heading into May.
Former World Champions Looking to Fight
Stock Up - Seth Rollins
It has been a long and winding road back to the world title picture for Seth Rollins, but he is trending upward after his victory over Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.
More importantly, The Visionary is the favorite to win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. On the latest episode of Raw, he survived the qualifying triple threat and defeated Finn Bálor in the semifinals to earn a chance to represent his brand in the finals at Night of Champions.
This is his tournament to lose as the participants from SmackDown prepare to determine his opponent.
Stock Down - Drew McIntrye
Drew McIntyre took part in one of the best matches of WrestleMania weekend, but he hasn't appeared on television since his loss to Gunther.
The Scottish Warrior has admittedly been stagnant since his second WWE championship run. His marquee matchup with Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle highlighted him as a major star again, but it's a bit concerning that he wasn't a part of this week's tournament for the world heavyweight title.
Hopefully McIntyre is just taking some time off before he returns to a renewed push amid rumors about his negotiation for a new contract.
The Last Two Women's Royal Rumble Winners
Stock Up - Rhea Ripley
It's hard to believe it, but Rhea Ripley may be even hotter now than she was during her meteoric rise from NXT in 2019.
As a member of The Judgment Day, she has become one of the most intimidating heels on the roster. The stable has become a focal point on Raw, and she is the most successful superstar in the group right now.
In January, The Eradicator returned to the women's Royal Rumble match and avenged her loss in 2021. Then, she defeated Charlotte Flair in an incredible WrestleMatch showdown to become the youngest grand slam champion in WWE history.
Stock Down - Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey made her long-awaited return to WWE in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match.
Her re-emergence paved the way for many potential storylines and matchups, but her sophomore year was surprisingly dismal. So much so that her fourth WrestleMania at this year's event came with little fanfare, and she didn't compete at Royal Rumble.
Considering how well-received her initial stint with the company was, it's dumbfounding that The Baddest Woman on the Planet wasn't a centerpiece for a major event in Hollywood. Rousey teamed up with Shayna Baszler at The Showcase of The Immortals, but the two haven't surfaced as the new contenders for the women's tag titles since their win at Sofi Stadium.
A Fallen Goddess and an Outcast
Stock Up - Athena
Athena came into AEW last year at Double or Nothing as a hot free agent and stumbled after she feuded with Jade Cargill.
Now, The Fallen Goddess is the best women's champion under Tony Khan's umbrella. Her Ring of Honor women's title reign has been excellent. Her matches and heel work have been a consistent highlight on the pay-per-views and weekly show.
It wouldn't be a stretch to say she has been an integral part of this era of ROH. We can't wait to see her return to AEW programming as a fully-formed character and put the women's division on notice.
Stock Down - Saraya
Last September, Saraya joined AEW as a highly-touted signee and gave some fans hope for the future of its heavily-criticized women's division.
However, the most recognizable women's wrestler to sign with the company since its inception hasn't done much to change the perception of All Elite Wrestling. The WWE star has been a polarizing figure online, and her reaction from the live crowds eventually forced her to turn heel.
The Outcasts started as an intriguing concept, but their conflict with homegrown talent hasn't developed into an engaging storyline. The trio and the 30-year-old have so much potential, and we're still waiting for it to blossom into something compelling.
The Best in the World vs. the Best Bout Machine
Stock Up - Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega is enjoying the most popular babyface run of his AEW career in 2023.
The Best Bout Machine had much more success as a megalomaniacal champion with aspirations to collect gold from other promotions. Nevertheless, his hiatus following Full Gear in 2021 created so much anticipation for his return that he would inevitably garner a loud reaction.
The Canadian star returned to form this year as a singles wrestler after his critically-acclaimed IWGP United States Championship match with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He also thrived as one-third of the first two-time AEW world trios champions.
Omega's growth into an effective television wrestler and every bit the star AEW fans hoped to see has been awe-inspiring. Fans of his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling already knew how special he was, but newer fans are getting to see him perform at a high level every week.
Stock Down - CM Punk
On the surface, it's hard to argue that CM Punk's stock has gone down since All Out because he's still the topic of so much discussion.
However, the negative press surrounding the former AEW world champion has undeniably taken its toll. Even after his unsuccessful MMA career, Punk still had an unmistakable mystique, and the allure of his return to pro wrestling kept him relevant to its fans for seven years.
His controversial behavior last fall ruined some of the goodwill he had left and confirmed for some that he was much more trouble than he was worth. Yes, there is still a demand to see The Straight Edge Superstar wrestle, but he has an uphill climb ahead of him.
Between his recent injuries and the backstage drama, the Chicago native has a lot to prove when he returns this summer.
Diminishing Returns
Stock Up - Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes's momentum took a major hit after his loss to Roman Reigns on night two of WrestleMania 39.
Nevertheless, The American Nightmare remains the most popular new star on the WWE roster. The company has made some questionable decisions with him for the past two months, but it hasn't diminished his connection with the audience yet.
Live crowds still sing his theme song when he enters arenas, and he still exudes the poise and charisma necessary to be the face of WWE. His win over Brock Lesnar at Backlash confirmed that he's still a priority, and the second-generation wrestler will eventually finish the story.
His early exit from the world heavyweight championship tournament arguably proved the opposite. Conversely, that could mean that a rematch against The Tribal Chief is still in the cards.
Stock Down - Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules was one of the best moments of 2022. So, it's hard to understand what went wrong.
The cryptic superstar bafflingly didn't compete in a televised match until January. In the meantime, WWE and Wyatt slowly ladled out developments and clues about his new character that didn't amount to much.
Even worse, his first match since his return, the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match, was a disaster. The black-lit no-disqualification bout was almost universally panned and it quelled excitement for his next feud.
Unfortunately, The Eater of Worlds contracted an undisclosed illness that sidelined him and forced WWE to scrap his match scheduled for WrestleMania 39. There haven't been any updates on his status, and the 35-year-old wasn't included in the WWE draft.