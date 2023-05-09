Stock Up, Stock Down on Cody Rhodes and Big-Name WWE and AEW Stars

4 of 5

Stock Up - Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is enjoying the most popular babyface run of his AEW career in 2023.

The Best Bout Machine had much more success as a megalomaniacal champion with aspirations to collect gold from other promotions. Nevertheless, his hiatus following Full Gear in 2021 created so much anticipation for his return that he would inevitably garner a loud reaction.

The Canadian star returned to form this year as a singles wrestler after his critically-acclaimed IWGP United States Championship match with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He also thrived as one-third of the first two-time AEW world trios champions.

Omega's growth into an effective television wrestler and every bit the star AEW fans hoped to see has been awe-inspiring. Fans of his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling already knew how special he was, but newer fans are getting to see him perform at a high level every week.

Stock Down - CM Punk

On the surface, it's hard to argue that CM Punk's stock has gone down since All Out because he's still the topic of so much discussion.

However, the negative press surrounding the former AEW world champion has undeniably taken its toll. Even after his unsuccessful MMA career, Punk still had an unmistakable mystique, and the allure of his return to pro wrestling kept him relevant to its fans for seven years.

His controversial behavior last fall ruined some of the goodwill he had left and confirmed for some that he was much more trouble than he was worth. Yes, there is still a demand to see The Straight Edge Superstar wrestle, but he has an uphill climb ahead of him.

Between his recent injuries and the backstage drama, the Chicago native has a lot to prove when he returns this summer.