NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 9 Schedule

Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Jersey announced its presence in its series with Carolina by scoring eight goals in its return home in Game 3.

The Devils needed the eight-goal outburst, which was powered by Jack Hughes' four points, to get back into the series after two losses in North Carolina.

Tuesday's challenge is for the Devils to keep up that offensive momentum and leave the Prudential Center with a tied series.

No one is expecting the Devils to put up eight goals in a second straight playoff contest, but if they can score four or five times, they will be in great shape.

They can use similar qualities of the Game 3 win to get ahead in Game 4. They scored three times in the first period and held a 4-0 advantage before Carolina found the back of the net.

Hughes and Timo Meier produced the opening two tallies on Sunday, and they need to be active in the attacking zone from the start again to earn another lead after 20 minutes.

Carolina's Game 4 strategy is simple. The Hurricanes just have to get back to the winning defensive style of hockey they have played for most of the postseason.

The Hurricanes conceded two goals in Games 1 and 2 and they have not allowed an opponent to score more than three times in one of their six playoff wins.

Carolina's main objective will be to slow down Hughes and Meier and not allow them to impact the contest on their first few shifts.

The visitors would love for few scoring chances to emerge in the opening 10 minutes, and to slow down Hughes and Meier so that they can play their style of game.

But another fast start from the Devils would make the Hurricanes play from behind again, and that could lead to a tied series.