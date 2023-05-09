NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 9 ScheduleMay 9, 2023
NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 9 Schedule
The New Jersey Devils and Seattle Kraken come into Tuesday night off emphatic wins in their respective second-round series.
New Jersey put eight goals past the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, while the Kraken used a seven-goal outburst to down the Dallas Stars.
The big difference between the two franchises with a ton of momentum is that the Devils are still down one game in their Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup.
New Jersey needs another strong home performance to level up with Carolina before the series heads back to Raleigh, North Carolina.
Seattle sits in a tremendous positions with a 2-1 advantage over Dallas. The Stars need Miro Heiskanen back in the lineup after he exited Game 3.
The Stars defense fell apart without Heiskanen on the ice, and if he does not play or is less than 100 percent, they could have trouble dealing with Seattle's offense again.
May 9 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule
Game 4: Carolina at New Jersey (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 4: Dallas at Seattle (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
How Does New Jersey Follow Up 8-Goal Performance?
New Jersey announced its presence in its series with Carolina by scoring eight goals in its return home in Game 3.
The Devils needed the eight-goal outburst, which was powered by Jack Hughes' four points, to get back into the series after two losses in North Carolina.
Tuesday's challenge is for the Devils to keep up that offensive momentum and leave the Prudential Center with a tied series.
No one is expecting the Devils to put up eight goals in a second straight playoff contest, but if they can score four or five times, they will be in great shape.
They can use similar qualities of the Game 3 win to get ahead in Game 4. They scored three times in the first period and held a 4-0 advantage before Carolina found the back of the net.
Hughes and Timo Meier produced the opening two tallies on Sunday, and they need to be active in the attacking zone from the start again to earn another lead after 20 minutes.
Carolina's Game 4 strategy is simple. The Hurricanes just have to get back to the winning defensive style of hockey they have played for most of the postseason.
The Hurricanes conceded two goals in Games 1 and 2 and they have not allowed an opponent to score more than three times in one of their six playoff wins.
Carolina's main objective will be to slow down Hughes and Meier and not allow them to impact the contest on their first few shifts.
The visitors would love for few scoring chances to emerge in the opening 10 minutes, and to slow down Hughes and Meier so that they can play their style of game.
But another fast start from the Devils would make the Hurricanes play from behind again, and that could lead to a tied series.
Miro Heiskanen's Status for Dallas-Seattle Game 4
Stars head coach Peter Deboer declared Heiskanen as "day-to-day" when talking about the defenseman's injury status on Monday, per The Athletic's Saad Yousuf.
Heiskanen left Game 3 after he took a puck to the face. He has a cut around the eye and did not suffer a head injury that would have put him in concussion protocol.
Seattle took full advantage of Heiskanen's absence, as it scored four times in the second period after he left the ice. The Kraken scored their first goal during the sequence in which Heiskanen went down with the injury.
The Kraken netted four goals in a six-minute, 12-second span in the second frame. Dallas lacked any sort of answer for the home side.
The Stars need to have a better response in Game 4 if Heiskanen does not play, or is limited by the injury.
Heiskanen is a towering presence on the blue line, and in front of net, and he was able to disrupt many Kraken surges into the attacking zone during Games 1 and 2.
If Heiskanen is not on the ice, Seattle should try to put the Dallas defense under pressure right away to see if it can respond in a different manner than Game 3. If not, the Kraken could run away with the victory and go up 3-1.
Dallas needs a strong start, with or without its top defenseman, and do not be surprised if Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski are the catalysts of a strong start. The two skaters combined for 24 shots on goal in the series.