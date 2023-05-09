Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett: 'We're Gonna Light It Up'

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba thinks the sky is the limit for the Seattle Seahawks' offense.

Speaking on a KJR-FM radio show (h/t The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar), Smith-Njigba said the Seahawks are "gonna light it up for sure" by adding him to a situation with Geno Smith at quarterback and D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the outside.

The Seahawks used their second first-round pick (No. 20 overall) to add Smith-Njigba. It was one of the most praised selections in the 2023 NFL draft because of how well he fits in with the pieces they already have.

Metcalf is an explosive downfield playmaker with his combination of size and speed. Lockett doesn't have the same run-after-catch ability that Metcalf does, but he's still reliable at getting open playing on the outside.

Smith-Njigba should immediately open the season as the No. 3 receiver in the slot, where he played 89 percent of his snaps in 2021 at Ohio State. The 21-year-old was lauded for his ability as a precise and savvy route-runner leading up to the draft.

"It was an easy decision just because he's plug-and-play," Schneider told Seattle Sports Radio about taking Smith-Njigba after the draft (h/t Dugar). "With our situation, it totally made sense."

A hamstring injury limited Smith-Njigba to just three games for the Buckeyes last season. There's no concern that it will be a lingering issue as he prepares for the NFL. He ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at Ohio State's pro day in March.

The Seahawks are set up to potentially be a Super Bowl contender in the NFC this season, especially if Smith-Njigba plays as well as they believe he can. They had one of the best drafts in the NFL last year with Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Kenneth Walker III and Tariq Woolen emerging as high-level starters as rookies.

Smith's breakout 2022 performance gave Seattle stability at quarterback. Metcalf and Lockett both had more than 1,000 receiving yards last season.

Given the lack of overall depth in the NFC, the Seahawks are trending in the right direction coming off a playoff appearance last season.