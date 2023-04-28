Jaxon Smith-Njigba NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' WR

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 196

HAND: 9"



ARM: 30 1/2"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.52

3-CONE: 6.57

SHUTTLE: 3.93

VERTICAL: 35"

BROAD: 10'5"

POSITIVES

— Smooth, nimble route-runner who bends well at the hips. Excels working the underneath area and in between zones.

— Savvy route-runner who understands how to use leverage and use subtle push-offs to create space.

— Good short-area elusiveness as a route-runner and ball-carrier. Finds unique ways to make players miss in space.

— Above-average ability to track and adjust to the ball in the air.

— Quarterback friendly player on scrambles drills. Great knowledge of how to come back to the ball and get open.

— Adequate blocker.

NEGATIVES

— Slot-only player at Ohio State. Was regularly taken off the field for two-WR sets.

— Route tree somewhat limited as product of alignment. Did most of his work on crossers, curls and speed outs.

— Below-average long speed, especially as a ball-carrier. Quicker-than-fast type who doesn't possess NFL breakaway ability.

2022 STATISTICS

— 3 GM, 5 REC, 43 YDS (8.6 AVG)

NOTES

— Born February 14, 2002

— 5-star recruit in the 2020 class

— Hamstring injury forced him to miss all but three games in 2022

— 2021 third-team All-Big Ten

OVERALL

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an exceptionally nimble and intelligent receiver whose slot-only status puts a ceiling on his projection.

Smith-Njigba is an effortless slot receiver. At 6'1" and 200 pounds, Smith-Njigba has the size to outmatch many slot defenders while also possessing all the short-area movement skills and savvy to get open versus anyone. Smith-Njigba is a crafty, nimble route-runner with exceptional flexibility and burst. He does well to keep himself clean at the line of scrimmage as well as subtly create space at the top of his routes with crafty footwork and hand usage. Additionally, Smith-Njigba does well traversing across the field, showing great awareness of zones and leverage to slip into free space undeterred. When things break down for the quarterback, Smith-Njigba also does an excellent job adapting to the situation and working back to the quarterback.

As a ball-carrier, Smith-Njigba is quicker than fast. He's got rubber-like yet controlled legs that distort tackling angles for defenders as well as the burst to slip by them once he's created a favorable angle. He is tough to track and tackle after the catch on underneath throws in particular.

Smith-Njigba's drawbacks come down to two things: alignment flexibility and speed. Smith-Njigba only played in the slot at Ohio State. A lot of that has to do with his lackluster speed. Though effective across the field sifting through zones, Smith-Njigba doesn't have the build-up speed necessary to threaten a vertical route tree, either from the slot or outside. That speed doesn't get any better with the ball in his hands, either. He can make a guy miss, but he won't run away from anyone or break off long touchdowns as a YAC player. All of those factors put a ceiling on Smith-Njigba's NFL projection as a legit No. 1 weapon.

For slot-needy teams, Smith-Njigba is the answer. He's an excellent possession receiver from the slot with his route-running intelligence, quarterback friendliness and adequate blocking skills. It's just hard to imagine someone with Smith-Njigba's lackluster speed and inability to play outside (for now, at least) being a bona fide star receiver. Smith-Njigba projects best as a slot-only type who can be a high-end No. 2 option.

GRADE: 8.3 (Year 1 Starter)

OVERALL RANK: 12

POSITION RANK: WR2

PRO COMPARISON: Slower CeeDee Lamb

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen