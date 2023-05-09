LeBron James on Lonnie Walker IV's Game vs. Warriors: Lakers 'Don't Win Without Him'

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James heaped praise on unsung hero Lonnie Walker IV following L.A.'s 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series Monday night.

Walker came off the bench to score all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter, and James declared that the Lakers would not have won the game without his efforts:

"I've seen a lot of young guys lose confidence in themselves," James said. "... For [Walker] to be a young guy in this league and consistently every day show up, be a professional, great energy, high character. It showed why he was able to throw everything to the side and be him tonight, in that moment. Game ball definitely goes to him. We don't win without him."

Walker scored 15 of the Lakers' 27 points in the fourth quarter, including two clutch free throws with 15 seconds remaining to extend the lead from one to three.

With the win, Los Angeles took a 3-1 series lead and is one victory away from eliminating the reigning NBA champions.

