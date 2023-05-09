X

    LeBron James on Lonnie Walker IV's Game vs. Warriors: Lakers 'Don't Win Without Him'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 4: Lonnie Walker IV #4 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers high five during the game against the Utah Jazz on November 4, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James heaped praise on unsung hero Lonnie Walker IV following L.A.'s 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series Monday night.

    Walker came off the bench to score all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter, and James declared that the Lakers would not have won the game without his efforts:

    HoopsHype @hoopshype

    LeBron James on Lonnie Walker: "The game ball definitely goes to him, we don't win without him." <a href="https://t.co/ZkvBXQaxOB">pic.twitter.com/ZkvBXQaxOB</a>

    "I've seen a lot of young guys lose confidence in themselves," James said. "... For [Walker] to be a young guy in this league and consistently every day show up, be a professional, great energy, high character. It showed why he was able to throw everything to the side and be him tonight, in that moment. Game ball definitely goes to him. We don't win without him."

    Walker scored 15 of the Lakers' 27 points in the fourth quarter, including two clutch free throws with 15 seconds remaining to extend the lead from one to three.

    With the win, Los Angeles took a 3-1 series lead and is one victory away from eliminating the reigning NBA champions.

    LeBron James on Lonnie Walker IV's Game vs. Warriors: Lakers 'Don't Win Without Him'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.