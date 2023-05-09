Warriors' Steve Kerr: Lakers 'Took Some Flops and Were Rewarded' in Game 4 Win

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr felt the Los Angeles Lakers were given the benefit of the doubt on some calls in the fourth quarter of his team's 104-101 loss in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kerr said he thought the Lakers "took some flops and were rewarded" when the Warriors were called for four illegal screens down the stretch.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

