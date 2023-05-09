X

    Warriors' Steve Kerr: Lakers 'Took Some Flops and Were Rewarded' in Game 4 Win

    Adam WellsMay 9, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts to play on the sidelines during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers in game three of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr felt the Los Angeles Lakers were given the benefit of the doubt on some calls in the fourth quarter of his team's 104-101 loss in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

    Speaking to reporters after the game, Kerr said he thought the Lakers "took some flops and were rewarded" when the Warriors were called for four illegal screens down the stretch.

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    Steve Kerr's full comments accusing the Lakers of flopping for calls on screens in the fourth quarter: <a href="https://t.co/PXzZlqe53m">pic.twitter.com/PXzZlqe53m</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.