Knicks' Julius Randle on Heat Getting Rebounds, Loose Balls: Maybe They Want It More

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle called his team's effort into question following Monday's 109-101 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

"Maybe they want it more," he told reporters when asked about the Heat grabbing offensive rebounds and getting to loose balls first. "I don't know. That's who we've been all year and we've gotta find a way to step up and make those plays if we want to keep this season alive."

It was quite a switch for the Knicks after they controlled the first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in part with their ability to hit the offensive glass and win the battle for those loose balls.

Miami finished with a 44-35 advantage on the boards in Monday's win with 13 of those rebounds coming on the offensive end. The home team continued to create second chances as it kept the Knicks at bay, which helped it navigate an offensive third quarter and defensive fourth quarter when the game was on the line.

While Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett are all formidable options, New York isn't loaded with game-changing superstars like other teams.

As Randle said, it won plenty of games this season by doing the little things, winning battles for loose balls and simply out-hustling opponents. Yet it has been the Heat doing those things as they seize a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Having Jimmy Butler also doesn't hurt.

He has been unstoppable these playoffs and continued his elevated play with 27 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. He did a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor and brought the type of star power that is simply missing on New York's side at this point.

If the Knicks don't balance that out by controlling the boards and winning the hustle categories, their season could end Wednesday.