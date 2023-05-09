Cody Rhodes Accepts Brock Lesnar's Challenge For WWE Night of Champions 2023 Match

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

It looked like Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar settled their rivalry when Rhodes won their match at WWE Backlash on Saturday, but there's still some unfinished business.

During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lesnar attacked Rhodes during his World Heavyweight Championship tournament match against Finn Balor and The Miz, putting him through a table and challenging him to another match at Night of Champions on May 27. Unsurprisingly, Rhodes accepted:

Rhodes and Lesnar competed in the main event of Backlash, which was one of WWE's most exciting premium live events in recent memory, thanks to the energy from the live crowd in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Their match ended when Lesnar locked up a submission but got caught off-guard by Rhodes pinning him for the three-count.

They will have another chance to settle their differences when they meet in the ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.