    Connor McDavid's Oilers Criticized by Twitter for Blowout G3 Loss to Golden Knights

    Francisco RosaMay 9, 2023

    EDMONTON, AB - MAY 08: Edmonton Oilers Center Connor McDavid (97) in action in the first period of game three in the Western Conference Second Round of the Edmonton Oilers versus the Las Vegas Golden Knights on May 08, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    On a night that felt like a must-win on their home ice, the Edmonton Oilers sorely missed a signature Connor McDavid performance.

    McDavid, widely regarded as the best player in the NHL and who has had a tremendous postseason thus far, was contained by the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-1 loss at Rogers Place on Monday night.

    Coming off a three-point performance in Edmonton's Game 2 win in Las Vegas, McDavid couldn't conjure up much magic as his team was dominated throughout all three periods.

    Things looked good for the Oilers to start things off as Warren Foegele gave them the early lead, but it wouldn't last long. Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault responded nearly two minutes later to even the score and got a second one right before the end of the first period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead.

    The second period was where things got really ugly for the home team as Vegas got a goal each from Zach Whitecloud, Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson.

    Meanwhile, it seemed like everyone in the arena was waiting for McDavid and the rest of the squad to get things going, but that moment never came.

    It wasn't too difficult of a night for Vegas goalie Adin Hill, who had to step in for starter Laurent Brossoit after he left the game in the first period with an injury following a save against McDavid.

    Hill performed admirably, saving all 25 shots he faced.

    NHL Twitter was tough on McDavid and the Oilers for their off-night.

    ESPN @espn

    Make that FIVE goals for Vegas 🔥<br><br>The Golden Knights are rolling in Game 3 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/2gM0RcUPt9">pic.twitter.com/2gM0RcUPt9</a>

    Paul Almeida @AzorcanGlobal

    Vegas forwards just gaining position on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> D all night and going to the net for easy goals.<br>Far too soft a performance.

    Gabriel Morency @sportsrage

    terrible effort from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> . i had concerns about this . they never respond at home . crowd all fired up . then it back fires <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a>

    Jason Gregor @JasonGregor

    Oilers overpassing with Hill in net. Makes no sense. They haven't tested him at all.

    Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 @SportsnetSpec

    This can't be what you look like when you don't get any powerplays.<br>Playoff hockey is still won at 5 v 5, and tonight the Oilers can't match Vegas at evens.

    Kader @K_Dottxx

    Why does Connor Mcdavid not just shoot like all the time. Again, don't really get it. Your team is down 4-1, nothing to lose just shoot every time you touch it. Idk when he will realize the more he shoots, good things will happen.

    Kader @K_Dottxx

    The Oilers at times can look like one of the best teams ever assembled and other times look uninterested… Brossoit is hurt, take advantage of Hill who has barley played this entire playoffs. Gotta be more consistent scoring w/out a PP.

    Downloading Stanley Cup.exe (31.25% complete) @letsgetbedarded

    Oilers tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZDjnY3vWRD">pic.twitter.com/ZDjnY3vWRD</a>

    mcdrai 💙🧡 @tanyaxmcquoid

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EDMvsVGK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EDMvsVGK</a> after that 5th goal i'm just like <a href="https://t.co/wzWlUZgds0">pic.twitter.com/wzWlUZgds0</a>

    x-oilyScud @ScottBiggsify

    The Oilers no-showed tonight and looked awful, deserving a loss. It's not a "this is on the refs" night.<br><br>The refs have been very bad at their jobs tonight and most of the playoffs. <br><br>True and true.

    Now, the Golden Knights have stolen home-ice advantage and hold a 2-1 series lead over Edmonton. All the pressure in the world will be on the Oilers and McDavid to come up with a big response in Game 4 to avoid falling into a dangerous 3-1 series deficit.

    It's time for the world's best hockey player to have another masterclass.

    Game 4 of the series is set for Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.