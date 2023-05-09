Connor McDavid's Oilers Criticized by Twitter for Blowout G3 Loss to Golden Knights

Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On a night that felt like a must-win on their home ice, the Edmonton Oilers sorely missed a signature Connor McDavid performance.

McDavid, widely regarded as the best player in the NHL and who has had a tremendous postseason thus far, was contained by the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-1 loss at Rogers Place on Monday night.

Coming off a three-point performance in Edmonton's Game 2 win in Las Vegas, McDavid couldn't conjure up much magic as his team was dominated throughout all three periods.

Things looked good for the Oilers to start things off as Warren Foegele gave them the early lead, but it wouldn't last long. Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault responded nearly two minutes later to even the score and got a second one right before the end of the first period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead.

The second period was where things got really ugly for the home team as Vegas got a goal each from Zach Whitecloud, Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson.

Meanwhile, it seemed like everyone in the arena was waiting for McDavid and the rest of the squad to get things going, but that moment never came.

It wasn't too difficult of a night for Vegas goalie Adin Hill, who had to step in for starter Laurent Brossoit after he left the game in the first period with an injury following a save against McDavid.

Hill performed admirably, saving all 25 shots he faced.

NHL Twitter was tough on McDavid and the Oilers for their off-night.

Now, the Golden Knights have stolen home-ice advantage and hold a 2-1 series lead over Edmonton. All the pressure in the world will be on the Oilers and McDavid to come up with a big response in Game 4 to avoid falling into a dangerous 3-1 series deficit.

It's time for the world's best hockey player to have another masterclass.

Game 4 of the series is set for Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.