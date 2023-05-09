X

    Jimmy Butler Applauded by Twitter as Heat Take 3-1 Series Lead over Brunson, Knicks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MAY 8: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat celebrates during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks on May 8, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in four years.

    Miami defeated the New York Knicks 109-101 in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday to seize a commanding 3-1 lead. It seemed like the Knicks were poised to perhaps advance past the second round for the first time in 23 years when they won Game 2, but the Heat have full control of the series after winning back-to-back contests at home.

    Jimmy Butler continued his playoff heroics with 27 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a brilliant two-way display.

    Bam Adebayo also impressed with a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds, but it was Butler who drew plenty of social-media love:

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Players with 10 consecutive playoff games with 25+ points since 1995<br><br>Michael Jordan<br>Shaquille O'Neal<br>Kobe Bryant<br>LeBron James<br>Kevin Durant<br>JIMMY BUTLER <a href="https://t.co/R66qQybAR3">pic.twitter.com/R66qQybAR3</a>

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    🗣 BEST TWO-WAY PLAYER IN THE WORLD <a href="https://t.co/O9PAWvU93e">pic.twitter.com/O9PAWvU93e</a>

    Joseph Goodman, Sports Enthusiast 🎟🍺 @JoeGoodmanJr

    Most good NBA teams have three stars. The Heat has one star and Jimmy Butler does everything the hard way. This team is ruggedly charming. I love it so much.

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    The Heat are basically Jimmy Butler and multiple dudes who led their teams to the Sweet 16.

    NBA @NBA

    DENIED BY BUTLER ⛔️<br><br>Heat lead, 5 minutes to go on TNT.<br><br>They seek a 3-1 series lead 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/eKCvwiaqpp">pic.twitter.com/eKCvwiaqpp</a>

    Major Passons @Major_Passons

    Me watching Jimmy Butler play basketball <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a> <a href="https://t.co/sLvg5OPAuq">pic.twitter.com/sLvg5OPAuq</a>

    Tiffany Meeks "Live from Mars" @TiffanyMeeks23

    Jimmy Butler is not human!!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a> <a href="https://t.co/EsGbEfDMbt">pic.twitter.com/EsGbEfDMbt</a>

    Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

    Jimmy Butler was literally pointing out assignments on his side of the floor as the Knicks ran in transition<br><br>Noticed Vincent got beat, rotated, then rose up to get that block clean in a split second<br><br>Wild stuff

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    Heat Culture is so, so real. This is incredible stuff.

    man on the mission 🌴 @differenmaker

    Jimmy butler is HIM 😂#8 seed carrying them 💪🏾

    Butler remains the story of the playoffs for the Heat, but the start of Monday's game belonged to Adebayo.

    The big man overwhelmed New York's frontcourt throughout the first half with his footwork and touch around the rim while controlling the boards and anchoring the interior defense. It was enough to stake the home team to an eight-point lead before intermission.

    It was just a matter of time before Butler picked his scoring spots, and he and Max Strus spearheaded the effort out of the locker room to keep the Knicks at bay. Miami had an answer for every mini-spurt from the trio of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

    The second half was an exercise in frustration for New York, as it lost a point even with an excellent offensive quarter in the third, lost the battle for the boards as Miami grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and saw Randle and Josh Hart foul out as multiple players dealt with foul troubles.

    Some highlight plays stood out, including Caleb Martin's monster dunk and a Butler block at the rim, but the Heat methodically put the visitors away in the second half with their leader stuffing the stat sheet.

    Now they can close things out when the series returns to New York for Wednesday's Game 5.