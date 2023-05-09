Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Would Get Rings if LA Wins Title

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

While they weren't on the team when the Lakers turned their season around, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley would still receive rings if Los Angeles went on to win the NBA championship, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

Westbrook and Beverley spent the first half of the season with the Lakers but were both dealt ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. After their respective buyouts, they landed with the Clippers and Bulls, respectively.

Westbrook spent two seasons in Los Angeles and told Beverley on Beverley's podcast that he would want a ring if the Lakers won the chip. Beverley agreed, saying he'd want one as well.

Westbrook wasn't as effective with the Lakers as he was for other teams, but he was a big contributor to the squad nonetheless, averaging 15.9 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 52 games this season.

He went on to be a huge piece for the Clippers in their playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.

Neither player had a particularly amicable separation with Los Angeles.

After joining the Bulls, Beverley said he wanted to knock the Lakers out of the postseason—at that point, Chicago had two games remaining against L.A.

He obviously wasn't successful and is now in line to potentially get a ring as Los Angeles is just two wins away from the Western Conference Finals.