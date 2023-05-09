Harden to Houston and 5 Wild NBA Free-Agent Moves That Could Happen

0 of 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The machinations of NBA free agency have undergone a face-lift in recent years. Fewer big names are hitting the market, let alone leaving. Players are orchestrating exits while still under contract or signing extensions with, perhaps, the intention of figuring out the rest later.

That's a relative bummer when thinking about the avalanche of marquee surprises and movement free agency used to be.

However!

Fewer fireworks doesn't mean no fireworks. Most offseasons still contain a shock or five.

This summer might actually be good for more wild scenarios than usual. And it goes beyond just the much-ballyhooed, extensively rumored James Harden and Houston Rockets reunion.

A handful of big names face uncertain futures in their current digs, and a smattering of teams may be both positioned and driven to explore nuclear acquisitions to speed up or fortify their current timelines.

Our mission, that I have accepted and carried out on your behalf, is to identify what could be the splashiest shakeups. These are not predictions, just so we're clear. They're more like "If free agency gets vigorously turned upside, this might be why" possibilities we should all closely monitor.