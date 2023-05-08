Cowboys' Dak Prescott Hypes Brandin Cooks After Trade: 'His Speed is Different'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The pads haven't even come on yet and Dak Prescott is already enjoying the Cowboys' newest weapon in Brandin Cooks, who the team acquired at the beginning of the offseason.

In his short time with the organization, Cooks—a 10-year veteran and one of the most productive receivers in the league—has quickly made an impact on the rest of the locker room with his talent and work ethic.

And Prescott gets excited whenever he gets the chance to work with him.

"The moment that guy showed up, just watching him in workouts and how he carries himself from drill-to-drill, what he does pre-workout and post-workout to take care of his body to have that speed," Prescott said. "When you throw it to him, it stands out, his speed is different from many others. He's already been helping CeeDee, helping the young guys, playing cornerback to teach them the little nuances of route-running.

"It's gonna be huge for me and huge for the room."

