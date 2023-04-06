Cowboys' Brandin Cooks Praises 'True No. 1' WR CeeDee Lamb: 'I'm Coming to Just Help'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Trading for Brandin Cooks has arguably been the biggest move of the Dallas Cowboys' offseason so far. The former Houston Texan star has been one of the NFL's better receivers since entering the league in 2014 and will be a great target for Dak Prescott .

But he's entering a talented receiving room in Dallas that includes a superstar in CeeDee Lamb, who is fresh off his second Pro Bowl and first All-Pro selection.

Cooks, 29, has been ahead of the curve, however, letting Lamb know that he's coming in to be a secondary target and make life easier for him and the rest of the offense.

"CeeDee, you're talking about a guy that's been electric since the moment he stepped into this league, but you saw last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver," Cooks said on The Adam Schefter Podcast on Tuesday. "I've got a lot of respect for his game from afar, and I hit him up and was like, 'Look, I'm coming to just help.' Like, there's no ego."

Along with the addition of Cooks, Dallas' offense is going to have a significantly different look to it next season.

The organization recently released longtime star Ezekiel Elliott, handing the running back job to Tony Pollard. Coach Mike McCarthy is also set to take over play-calling duties after letting go of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

While the team already had a solid No. 2 pass catcher in Michael Gallup, it's been hard to rely on him given his injury history. He's missed at least three games in each of the past two seasons.

Excluding his rookie season with the Saints, Cooks has played in at least 13 games every year of his career. Despite never making a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, he has been one of the league's most productive receivers no matter the situation.

In stints with the Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, Cooks has had at least one 1,000-yard receiving season with each organization, which included some subpar quarterback play while in Houston.

Last season was one of the least productive in his career, playing for a Houston team that went 3-13-1. He finished with 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

He'll look to boost a Dallas offense that finished fourth in points per game but just 14th in passing yards per game.