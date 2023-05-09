1 Thing Every NBA Playoff Team Still Alive Is Regretting Right Now

1 of 8

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Heading into Game 1 of its second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, everything was looking up for Boston.

Not only did the No. 2-seeded Celtics get to host the first two games of the series (after going a sparkling 32-9 at home this season), but Philly was without MVP center Joel Embiid.

Embiid had tortured Boston this season, averaging 36.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 61.2 percent overall in four games against the Celtics. No Embiid meant Paul Reed starting at center, which was a huge break for the Celtics.

All Boston had to do was not let James Harden have a monster game. You know, like a 45-point-ish kind of game that made him look like a mid-to-late 2010s Harden who led the NBA in scoring three times and was the offensive focal point of some of the top offenses of the era.

Yes, that would be quite bad.

Of course, we know how the story has since unfolded. The 33-year-old Harden, fresh off a Las Vegas getaway, dropped 45 points on 17-of-30 from the field and 7-of-14 from three. Of the 112 regular-season and playoff games in which Harden has scored 40 points or more, the four free throws he attempted were tied for the fewest of his career.

While the Celtics rallied to win Games 2 and 3 with Embiid back in the lineup, a Game 4 loss in overtime means it's 2-2 heading back to Boston.

There's no shame in losing a game to Philly with a healthy Embiid.

To lose at home, with the other team missing its best player, however, could ultimately decide this series.