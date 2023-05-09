NFL Backups Who Could Earn Starting Jobs Before 2023 Season

2 of 5

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have arguably the best pass-rusher in the league in Nick Bosa. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is an anchor on the edge, but the starter at the other end spot is far from clear.

After losing both Samson Ebukam—a starter last year—and Charles Omenihu via free agency, San Francisco went out to find replacements. The club came away with a pair of veterans in Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, but neither has distinguished himself after four years in the NFL.

Drake Jackson will also be in the mix and is even listed as a starter on unofficial depth charts. Despite being picked in the second round last year, he was removed from the rotation because of his conditioning and was inactive for two of the final three games in the regular season as well as all three playoff contests.

The lack of surefire contributors may lead to a rapid ascent for fifth-round pick Robert Beal Jr. Though Beal was a depth option for most of the half-decade he spent at Georgia—starting just 10 games in college—he will receive more usage on the edge at the next level.

General manager John Lynch spoke about Beal's potential impact after the team selected him at No. 173 overall, highlighting his athleticism, length and explosiveness as assets that should help him take down quarterbacks. Lynch also noted Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart had high praise for Beal and that that influenced San Francisco's decision to draft him.

While the 49ers will almost assuredly go with a platoon approach across from Bosa, the 6'4", 247-pound Beal could log a good chunk of playing time early on because of his abilities and potential. A good training camp could even help him land the starting job.