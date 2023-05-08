X

    Mets' Max Scherzer Still Pitching with Shoulder Injury, Says Goal Is to Not 'Break'

    Doric SamMay 8, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - MAY 03: New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) walks off of the mound at the end of the second inning during the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Mets on Wednesday May 3, 2023 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer's shoulder injury has resulted in some poor performances recently, but he's planning to continue pitching through it.

    "Just don't break," Scherzer said of his goal while pitching with the injury, per Dan Martin and Mike Puma of the New York Post. "I'm trying like hell not to join the IL. I'm fighting through this and doing everything I can. But this is the big leagues, and no one cares if you're hurt. You've got to go out there and perform, so I get it."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Mets' Max Scherzer Still Pitching with Shoulder Injury, Says Goal Is to Not 'Break'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon