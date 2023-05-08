Mets' Max Scherzer Still Pitching with Shoulder Injury, Says Goal Is to Not 'Break'

Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer's shoulder injury has resulted in some poor performances recently, but he's planning to continue pitching through it.

"Just don't break," Scherzer said of his goal while pitching with the injury, per Dan Martin and Mike Puma of the New York Post. "I'm trying like hell not to join the IL. I'm fighting through this and doing everything I can. But this is the big leagues, and no one cares if you're hurt. You've got to go out there and perform, so I get it."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

