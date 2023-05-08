ESPN: Teams 'Wonder' If Seahawks Have NFL's Best WRs After Jaxon Smith-Njigba Pick

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Going into his second season as the full-time starting quarterback in Seattle, Geno Smith will have no shortage of weapons to work with, especially after the Seahawks took receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of the NFL draft.

The Seahawks already had an elite pass catching duo in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and now add a player in Smith-Njigba who was considered by many as the best receiver in a pretty deep draft class.

And they were able to get him at No. 20 overall.

Teams around the league now have plenty to be worried about going up against a much improved Seattle squad coming out of the draft, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"I've talked to multiple teams who wonder if the Seahawks now have the best receiving trio in the NFL after placing Jaxon Smith-Njigba alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett," Fowler wrote. "... Seattle has had an up-close look at Cooper Kupp over the years, and Smith-Njigba has a similar skill set as an elite slot receiver who can also move to the outside."

With Smith at the controls in 2022, both Metcalf (12th) and Lockett (19th) ranked in the top 20 in receiving yards. And they'll both have more space to work with next season as Smith-Njigba is sure to cause defenses plenty of problems.

In his last fully healthy season at Ohio State in 2021, Smith-Njigba put up monster numbers, finishing with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games and was named a third-team All-American.

Seahawks' fans will be salivating just thinking about what that trio will be able to do together in 2023.