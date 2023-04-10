Report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Graded as Only 1st-Round WR in Draft by 'Numerous Teams'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There is reportedly just one wide receiver who stands out in the eyes of multiple NFL talent evaluators leading up to the 2023 draft.

Jim Nagy, who has extensive experience as an NFL scout and as the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, said he spoke to "numerous teams" and believes the league "isn't nearly as high on this year's" group of wide receivers as those in the media projecting a number of players at the position to be first-rounders.

Instead, those teams have Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the only wide receiver with a first-round grade.

