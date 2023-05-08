Nets' Ben Simmons Not Listed on Australia's Preliminary FIBA World Cup 2023 Roster

Elsa/Getty Images

Ben Simmons hasn't played a basketball game since Feb. 15 as he recovers from a nerve issue in his back.

That streak likely will continue on the international stage as well, as Australia left him off its preliminary roster for the FIBA World Cup in late August and early September.

Simmons hasn't played for Team Australia since 2013, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last week that the veteran power forward was hoping to play for the team at the World Cup.

"I'm currently rehabilitating my back injury and putting my full effort and focus towards that," Simmons told Melbourne's Herald Sun (h/t Alex Schiffer of The Athletic). "I love what Coach [Brian] Goorjian is building with the Boomers and I look forward to being a part of the program in the future."

The 26-year-old played in only 42 games for the Nets this season because of back and knee issues, averaging a disappointing 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He also missed the entire 2021-22 season as he remained away from the Philadelphia 76ers until he was traded to the Nets in the James Harden deal and didn't play for Brooklyn upon his acquisition as a back injury kept him off the court.

This season, the Nets shut him down in late March.

"Ben will not be joining us the rest of the year and through the playoffs," head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters at the time. "After consulting with our doctors, multiple specialists, he's just going to begin a rehab program. Our doctors and the specialists feel and think that he'll have a full recovery so that starts now."

Simmons is owed $37.9 million in the 2023-24 season and $40.3 million in the 2024-25 campaign.