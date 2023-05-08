Suns' Mat Ishbia: Nikola Jokić Shouldn't Be Suspended, Fined for Game 4 Altercation

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Suns governor Mat Ishbia said he does not believe Nikola Jokić should be suspended for making contact with him during an incident during Phoenix's Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets:

Jokić received a technical foul for making contact with Ishbia while attempting to retrieve the ball to start an inbounds play in the second quarter.



The Nuggets center initially attempted to take the ball from Ishbia's hands, but it went further into the stands. When Jokić tried to retrieve the ball from another fan, his arm made contact with Ishbia and sent him to his seat.

