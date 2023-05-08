Yankees Legend Derek Jeter, Wife Hannah Welcome Newborn Baby Boy Kaius Green

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and wife Hannah announced their son, Kaius Green, was born last Friday.

"Welcome to the world lil man!!!" he wrote on Instagram.

Derek and Hannah Jeter were married in July 2016. Since then, they've had three daughters together.

Jeter is a five-time World Series champion, a 14-time All-Star and a Baseball Hall of Famer. In February 2018, he called becoming a father "by far the most gratifying thing I've ever been a part of."

The 48-year-old struck a similar tone when speaking with Us Weekly's Riley Cardoza in 2019 after his second daughter was born.

"You always hear people say, 'Wait until you have your own kids,' but it really is true," he said. "I couldn't be happier. I've been blessed to have two beautiful daughters, and I'm looking forward to seeing them grow each and every day."