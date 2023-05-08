NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 8 Schedule

0 of 2

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers come into Monday night's Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) with the clear advantage in the series.

The Oilers used a 5-1 road win in Game 2 to level the series and come back home with all of the momentum.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have 11 points between them, and Draisaitl's six goals are three more than any other player has in the series.

Edmonton's two superstars have been on the ice more than any forwards in the series, but they should be fresh for Monday because they were rested in the third period of Game 2 when the result was essentially finalized.

Vegas needs to find a response to Edmonton's Game 2 outburst, which resulted in the franchise's second loss of these Stanley Cup playoffs. The Golden Knights rallied to win four straight games after losing 5-1 to the Winnipeg Jets in the opening game of their first-round series.

Just one win in Edmonton would be sufficient for Vegas so that home-ice advantage is neutralized before the teams go back to Nevada for Friday's Game 5.