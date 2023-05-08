NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 8 ScheduleMay 8, 2023
NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 8 Schedule
The Edmonton Oilers come into Monday night's Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) with the clear advantage in the series.
The Oilers used a 5-1 road win in Game 2 to level the series and come back home with all of the momentum.
Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have 11 points between them, and Draisaitl's six goals are three more than any other player has in the series.
Edmonton's two superstars have been on the ice more than any forwards in the series, but they should be fresh for Monday because they were rested in the third period of Game 2 when the result was essentially finalized.
Vegas needs to find a response to Edmonton's Game 2 outburst, which resulted in the franchise's second loss of these Stanley Cup playoffs. The Golden Knights rallied to win four straight games after losing 5-1 to the Winnipeg Jets in the opening game of their first-round series.
Just one win in Edmonton would be sufficient for Vegas so that home-ice advantage is neutralized before the teams go back to Nevada for Friday's Game 5.
How Long Will Leon Draisaitl's Scoring Run Continue?
Draisaitl leads the NHL with 13 playoff goals and 17 postseason points in eight games this year.
No other player still alive in the postseason has more than six playoff tallies. Mikko Rantanen, whose Avalanche were eliminated in the first round, is second to Draisaitl with seven goals.
Draisaitl inflated his postseason output with six goals in the first two games against Vegas, including all four Edmonton tallies in Game 1.
The Oilers would prefer that other players get involved on the scoresheet as well. McDavid scored twice in Game 2, and Evan Bouchard contributed one goal.
Edmonton had eight other players produce two or more shots on goal in Game 2, which is a promising sign for all-around depth.
It would not be a surprise to see Draisaitl score once or twice Monday, but if more production comes from the other lines, Edmonton can be viewed as not just the team to beat in the series with Vegas, but in the race for the Stanley Cup as well.
Vegas Needs to Put Game 2 Loss Behind It
Vegas suffered just its second postseason loss this year on Saturday.
The team's overall playoff form should not cause a ton of concern about whether it can respond to Edmonton's Game 2 win.
The Golden Knights should draw experience from their playoff opener in which they lost 5-1 to the Winnipeg Jets.
Vegas responded by winning four straight games. Three of those wins were by multiple goals, while the other came in double overtime.
Vegas went 2-0 on the road with nine goals scored in Winnipeg, and it may be able to replicate that showing against Edmonton's defense.
The Oilers conceded at least three goals in six of their eight postseason games. Saturday's Game 2 win over Vegas and the Game 3 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings were the only times they held opponents under three goals.
Vegas should be able to pump in shots on Stuart Skinner's net, as it looks for a similar success rate as Game 1, when it scored six times on 34 shots (one was an empty-netter).
Jack Eichel and Co. know what it takes to win on the road and to beat the Oilers, and if they can match Draisaitl's production, like they did in Game 1, they will be in a great position to come away with a road victory.