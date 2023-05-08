WWE Backstage Rumors on Drew McIntyre, Carlito and Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

WWE, Drew McIntyre Remain at Odds Over Future

Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania, and it's unclear when he'll ultimately be back in the mix.

Fightful Select reported McIntyre and the company remain far apart in contract extension negotiations, with the former WWE champion operating on "the possibility that it could end up being his last WrestleMania" earlier this year.

McIntyre's contract ends in early 2024, well in advance of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. The two sides have not been able to reach a new agreement despite McIntyre being at the top of the card since his return to WWE in 2017.

There have reportedly been "several perceived miscommunications" between McIntyre and WWE of late, including the company not informing him which brand he'd be drafted to last month.

No stranger to finding success outside of WWE, McIntyre would not hurt for suitors if WWE ultimately chooses to not meet his asking price. AEW and New Japan would both certainly express interest, and McIntyre turned his career around with a stellar run in Impact from 2015 to 2017.

WWE Happy With Return of Carlito

One of the biggest pops of the weekend belonged to Carlito, who made his WWE return to help the LWO and Bad Bunny as they were being attacked by The Judgment Day.

Fightful Select reported there have been "numerous pitches" to Carlito in recent years regarding a return, potentially on a full-time basis. However, his run-in over the weekend is currently considered a "one-off" appearance.

Carlito's original run with WWE ended in 2010 due to a violation of the company's wellness policy. He's remained active on the independent scene in the years since, and the Fightful report said Carlito seemed to have better backstage mannerisms than during his original run.

It remains to be seen whether Carlito will wind up latching on for a longer deal, but the LWO stable has been highly successful early in its run. Adding Carlito to the mix would add an interesting veteran presence with Rey Mysterio.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes Goes According to Plan

Sometimes it's better to simply not read the dirt sheets and let things play out on screen.

While there had been rumors that Lesnar was originally supposed to squash Cody Rhodes at Backlash, Fightful Select reported the match—which ended with Rhodes winning via a roll-up—went off as planned.

This feud is highly unlikely to be over, as there wasn't a "conclusive" victor. Lesnar interfering in Rhodes' quest to win the newly created world heavyweight championship seems like a no-brainer, which could set up a rematch later this month at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Lesnar tends to work WWE's big tentpole shows, and there's not enough time to create a worthwhile feud with anyone other than Rhodes for the event. Adding Lesnar vs. Rhodes 2 to the mix would put them near the top of the marquee and set up a potential rubber match at a PLE later this summer.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.