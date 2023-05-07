Celtics' Jaylen Brown: 'My Fault' James Harden Was Open for Game-Winning Shot in G4

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden hit arguably the biggest shot of his postseason career Sunday as he made the game-winner in the 76ers' 116-115 Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center to tie the series back up at 2-2.

He got a great look in the corner off an assist from Joel Embiid, who was getting doubled by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown before kicking it out.

Brown was late on the closeout as Harden drained the shot, and he took full responsibility in his postgame press conference.

"That's my fault. I take full accountability," Brown said. "Just a bad read."

Following up on his 45-point outburst in Game 1, Harden was back to his best following a couple of down performances in the following two games. He finished Sunday with a game-high 42 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals in the win.

