Video: 76ers' James Harden Gifts MSU Shooting Survivor John Hao Game-Worn Shoes

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

After his exceptional performance in Sunday's Game 4 overtime win against the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden took the opportunity to make an impact off the court.

Harden gifted his game-worn sneakers to John Hao, who was one of the victims of the Michigan State University shooting in February and attended the game as a personal guest of the 2018 NBA MVP:

Harden spearheaded Philadelphia's 116-115 win, scoring 42 points while adding nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals. He hit a game-tying floater with 16 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime and nailed the game-winning three-pointer with 19 seconds left in the extra period.

"I had a special guest in the building," Harden said to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth after the game. "... He just gave me good luck, brought me good vibes, good energy. We knew this game was for him."

Prior to Sunday's offensive outburst, Harden shot a combined 5-of-28 in his previous two games, both of which were losses by the Sixers. If he continues playing like this, Philadelphia will have a strong chance to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2001.