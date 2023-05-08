Early Match Card Predictions for WWE Night of Champions 2023 After Backlash

3 of 3

When looking at the field of 12 competitors announced Saturday for the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament between Raw and SmackDown, it became fairly clear relatively quickly that there are a number of potential stories at play featuring top talent.

Cody Rhodes would appear to be the favorite to win the entire thing and run at the top of Raw with the title, but the flukish nature of his victory over Brock Lesnar at Backlash, combined with the real likelihood that The Beast will be working in Jeddah, suggests there is unfinished business there.

Do no be surprised to see The Beast cost The American Nightmare the opportunity to wear gold.

That opens the door for Seth Rollins, who has waited too damn long for a shot to be world champion again. As over as he ever has been right now, it is time to go all-in with him. On the SmackDown side, there are any number of Superstars that could easily be the choice to represent that brand, all but one of whom has a rich history with The Visionary.

It is AJ Styles, fresh off his return from a broken ankle, that makes the most sense given how strongly he and The OC have been presented two weeks into their stint on SmackDown.

Rollins vs. Styles happened twice in 2022 but had not occurred since the pandemic days of WWE in the Thunderdome, an era mostly forgotten by fans. A match between two of the best in the world, with a prize like the World Heavyweight Championship at stake, is exactly what a card the magnitude of Night of Champions needs.

Rollins winning and celebrating among a crowd likely to sing his song at the top of their lungs would make for a magical moment while Styles would be firmly entrenched back in the main event, even with a loss.

It works and given booking trends, should not be counted out.