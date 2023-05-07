Draymond Green: Steph Curry Was Confused by LeBron's Strategy for Lakers vs. Warriors

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James is still puzzling even the most experienced superstars in the league twenty years into his NBA career.

He left Stephen Curry stumped Saturday night as James didn't attempt a shot in the first quarter and just five through the first half, instead choosing to feel out the game and facilitate for his teammates.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer eventually turned it up over the next couple of quarters, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and a game-high eight assists.

On the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show, Green talked about how Curry, one of the sharpest players in the NBA, struggled to decipher James' passive offensive strategy to start the game.

"Steph said to me, 'Yo, I'm trying to figure Bron out,'" Green said. "After not taking a shot through most of the first half, he end up getting it going with 21, eight and eight. You know, it was big, really big. He hit some big shots, some timely shots.

"One of the threes he hit on the wing in the first half was a very timely bucket, and it slowed our run down."

James' strategy ended up being exactly what the Lakers needed as they won by 30 to take a 2-1 series lead over the defending champions. It also helped Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell get into a rhythm as they finished with 25 and 21 points, respectively.