Jack Hughes, Devils' Blowout of Hurricanes Has Fans Ready for Another Series Rally

Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the second series in a row, the New Jersey Devils have mounted a Game 3 comeback.

After being crushed by the Carolina Hurricanes for two straight games in Raleigh, Jack Hughes' four points helped the Devils rebound with a dominant 8-4 win Prudential Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Canes still lead the second-round series 2-1.

The Devils scored three goals in the first period, and Nico Hischier added a fourth 53 seconds into the next frame to chase Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen.

It was an abrupt change from Games 1 and 2, during which New Jersey struggled to keep up with Carolina as the Canes out-skated, out-hit and outscored the Devils 11-2. It was not a shocking comeback, however. Hockey fans have seen this before.

Back in the first round, the Devils were outscored 10-2 in the first two games against the New York Rangers. Then, New Jersey won Game 3 and turned the series around.

Now, fans are wondering if the Devils can do it again.

The game finished with a messy third period, where the Hurricanes scored twice on a Devils power play. The Devils finished the evening with one short-handed goal, while the Canes struck three times on the man disadvantage, tying the NHL record for most total short-handed goals in a playoff game.

The late eighth New Jersey goal from Ondrej Palat made this the second-highest scoring Devils playoff game in franchise history, per the NHL on TNT broadcast.

Hughes was named first star of the game with two goals, two assists and a takedown of Canes star Sebastian Aho.

With eight goals on the board, almost every Devil got a point. Two of the most notable came from Luke Hughes, Hughes' brother, who registered a pair of assists in his NHL postseason debut.

The Devils will look to complete their second straight comeback from a 2-0 series deficit when the puck drops in Newark for Game 4 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.