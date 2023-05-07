X

    Jack Hughes, Devils' Blowout of Hurricanes Has Fans Ready for Another Series Rally

    Julia StumbaughMay 7, 2023

    NEWARK, NJ - MAY 07: New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring a goal during Game 3 of an Eastern Conference Second Round playoff game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils on May 7, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    For the second series in a row, the New Jersey Devils have mounted a Game 3 comeback.

    After being crushed by the Carolina Hurricanes for two straight games in Raleigh, Jack Hughes' four points helped the Devils rebound with a dominant 8-4 win Prudential Center on Sunday afternoon.

    The Canes still lead the second-round series 2-1.

    The Devils scored three goals in the first period, and Nico Hischier added a fourth 53 seconds into the next frame to chase Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen.

    It was an abrupt change from Games 1 and 2, during which New Jersey struggled to keep up with Carolina as the Canes out-skated, out-hit and outscored the Devils 11-2. It was not a shocking comeback, however. Hockey fans have seen this before.

    Back in the first round, the Devils were outscored 10-2 in the first two games against the New York Rangers. Then, New Jersey won Game 3 and turned the series around.

    Now, fans are wondering if the Devils can do it again.

    Steve "Dangle" Glynn @Steve_Dangle

    The Devils' strategy of falling down 0-2 in a series before taking a tactical nuke to their opponents is odd but it works.

    Jack Hughes, Devils' Blowout of Hurricanes Has Fans Ready for Another Series Rally
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

    The Devils this postseason <a href="https://t.co/s0nE5C3XEW">pic.twitter.com/s0nE5C3XEW</a>

    Seth Rorabaugh @SethRorabaugh

    The Devils' strategy of looking like garbage in the first two games of a series and then reversing course is innovative.

    Chris Tsakonas @tsakonas_chris

    The Devils entered this game with a -9 goal differential in the series and are determined to erase it entirely in one game

    Sam @Sam613_

    Can we appreciate how funny it is that the Devils become the 1977 Habs but only after they're down 2-0

    Mike Gould @miketgould

    Never take a 2-0 series lead over the Devils. Bad idea.

    tereza 🌸 @imtraumafactory

    sometimes i just love being devils fan (as long as it's not the first two games in a series)

    p-DeBinksMethod👑(contemporary) @BinksMethod

    Devils just have to keep staring a series 2-0 down and swapping their starting goalie

    The game finished with a messy third period, where the Hurricanes scored twice on a Devils power play. The Devils finished the evening with one short-handed goal, while the Canes struck three times on the man disadvantage, tying the NHL record for most total short-handed goals in a playoff game.

    The late eighth New Jersey goal from Ondrej Palat made this the second-highest scoring Devils playoff game in franchise history, per the NHL on TNT broadcast.

    Hughes was named first star of the game with two goals, two assists and a takedown of Canes star Sebastian Aho.

    With eight goals on the board, almost every Devil got a point. Two of the most notable came from Luke Hughes, Hughes' brother, who registered a pair of assists in his NHL postseason debut.

    Paul Marobella @marobella

    Love watching the Hughes bros. play together in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Luke looks like he's been here before.

    x- fin LUKE PLAYOFF DEBUT @13NHISCHIERS

    GUYS. IT WAS LUKE HUGHES. THIS IS BECAUSE OF HIM

    New Jersey Sports @NJSports_

    No coincidence Luke Hughes plays and we win in convincing fashion‼️💯

    Vinnie Parise @VinnieParise

    Luke Hughes would play every <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a> game that he is healthy for the next 10+ years if it were up to me.

    m @M4RASHAWS

    LUKE HUGHES IS OUR GOOD LUCK

    The Devils will look to complete their second straight comeback from a 2-0 series deficit when the puck drops in Newark for Game 4 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.