Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier Could Play for Knicks vs. Heat in Game 4, Thibodeau Says

Secuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is prepared to use everything in his arsenal for the team's Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Miami Heat.

That includes bringing Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier back into the rotation.

"Everything's on the table," Thibodeau told reporters Sunday. "We'll see how it unfolds."

Fournier only played sporadically after getting benched in mid-November. He was on the floor for the final four games of the regular season but has yet to make his playoff debut this year. Rose, meanwhile, has logged a total of 4:51 across the regular season and playoffs since New York's 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 31.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

The Knicks trail the Heat 2-1, and that may not fully reflect how the series is unfolding. Miami nearly stole Game 2 at Madison Square Garden despite missing Jimmy Butler, and Butler's return coincided with a one-sided 105-86 victory for the Heat in Game 3.

Compounding matters, Immanuel Quickley sprained his ankle in Saturday's defeat. Thibodeau said Sunday that Quickley remains day-to-day ahead of Game 4.

Rose and Fournier's limited usage in the second half of the season speaks for itself. Thibodeau clearly determined the Knicks played better without the pair, and the results backed up that idea.

But Quickley's injury could force the coaching staff's hand when it comes to Rose. Fournier, meanwhile, could potentially provide some floor spacing with the Knicks shooting 27.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Still, elevating one or both vets would likely be met with plenty of skepticism from fans.