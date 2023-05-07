LaFleur: Jordan Love Has Made 'Huge Strides' Working with Packers' QB Coach Clements

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After making one start for the Green Bay Packers in two seasons, Jordan Love is set to take the place of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in 2023.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Love is getting ready for the jump under the direction of quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, per NFL.com's Brenna White.

"Just watching him last year. I think Jordan's made some huge strides," LaFleur said. "I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom, and just, he knows how to train these guys. He knows how to drill them and he's very, very consistent. He doesn't sugarcoat anything. He just is matter of fact and I think there's no doubt."

Clements came out of retirement in 2022 to coach Rodgers and Love, who the Packers selected at 26th overall in the 2020 draft.

Like Rodgers, who has said Clements was "incredible motivation" for him as a young quarterback, LaFleur said Love reacts positively to Clements' coaching.

"I asked Jordan after the season how he felt about him and he said he loved Tom, and thought he did a helluva job helping him, you know, develop over the course of the year," LaFleur said. "For me, it was a no-brainer. It was just whether or not Tom wanted to come back, so I'm happy he wanted to be here, and you know, we're lucky to have him."

Packers fans trying to get a gauge of Love have a small sample size to consider. He has only attempted 83 passes in 10 appearances, during which he registered a 60.2 completion percentage for 606 yards and three touchdowns. Love also has three interceptions, although they all came in one game.

Last offseason, Clements focused on improving Love's footwork. By the end of the season, the quarterbacks coach said the work had paid off, per Packers.com.

"He's probably getting to the point where the game has slowed down for him," Clements said in December. "When that happens, you kind of see things in slow motion. You see where guys are moving, you see where guys should go, and you're able to react quickly... His footwork, rhythm and getting the ball off on time is where he's gotten a lot better."

Both Love and the Packers are depending on a breakout season from the 24-year-old quarterback in 2023. The Packers are hoping they have a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2008, and Love's 2024 contract extension offers up to $9 million in bonuses depending on his performance this year.