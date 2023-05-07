Justin Fields 'Light-Years Ahead of Where He Was' Last Year, Bears OC Luke Getsy Says

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has seen a lot of progress from Justin Fields ahead of the young quarterback's third season in the NFL.

Getsy discussed Fields' improvement Saturday with reporters at the team's rookie minicamp:

"The other thing is, as we evaluated Justin from last year I think the growth from where everybodyーincluding yourselvesーlike how the way that you viewed the guy and the way the team viewed the guy to where he was at this time last year, to where he is now, I think he's just light-years ahead of where he was, and I feel like he has a ton more to grow going forward. So we're excited to try to get the best out of him moving forward and keep working toward where we think he can go."

The 2021 first-round pick grew by leaps and bounds in 2022, becoming a more efficient passer and a devastating runner. He threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games and added another 1,143 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Fields firmly silenced the skeptics who after his shaky rookie campaign questioned whether the Bears erred in making him the franchise QB.

Chicago also affirmed its confidence in the 24-year-old, who was the subject of trade rumors, this offseason. Trading out of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft showed the front office wasn't seriously contemplating a change at quarterback.

Instead, general manager Ryan Poles strengthened Fields' supporting cast by selecting Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright in the first round and acquiring DJ Moore from the Carolina Panthers.

As much as having Moore will help Fields, it's on the quarterback to continue developing on his own as well. On Friday, head coach Matt Eberflus explained the dynamic signal-caller was doing just that and cited clear improvement with his footwork.

"He's been really working on that, really good—in terms of the quick pass, drop-back pass, movement passes," Eberflus told reporters. "And he's really made some big strides in that area, coming so far on his own, and now coming into the Phase 2, that first week."

Fields is eligible for an extension next offseason.

Jalen Hurts played his way into what was briefly a record-setting extension (five years and $255 million) after he took his game to another level and helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to an NFC title in his third year.

The Bears are much further behind where the Eagles were at the start of 2022, so it's doubtful Fields can enjoy that kind of team success. Should his arc match that of Hurts, though, he could make himself a rich man in 2024.