Miami F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Rallies to Win; Sergio Pérez 2nd

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Two-time defending Formula One world champion Max Verstappen is one step closer to a third straight title.

With his distinctive car clad in brand-new livery, Verstappen overtook his Red Bull teammate, Checo Pérez, to win the 2023 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen started at the ninth post position Sunday after his qualifying race was cut short by red flags following a crash from Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. He was not in ninth for long.

On his fourth lap of the Miami International Autodrome, Verstappen overtook Leclerc and Haas' Kevin Magnussen to reach sixth within the first 10 minutes.

Next was Mercedes' George Russell. Then Verstappen overtook Alpine's Pierre Gasly to take fourth.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who debuted with Verstappen at Red Bull's junior team in 2015, fell behind him on the 14th lap.

During Lap 15, Verstappen cut past Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso to claim P2 behind Pérez.

Verstappen overtook Pérez to take pole position and led the race by over 16 seconds by Lap 28.

He stopped to pit for the first time in Lap 46, and emerged in P2 behind Pérez. Verstappen advanced past his teammate in Lap 47 to take the final lead of the race.

Verstappen finished five seconds ahead of Pérez, who held a wide gap over Alonso in third.

Russell, who began to surge in Lap 33, came in fourth. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, who struggled in qualifying and began the race in 13th, snatched P6 from Leclerc in the final laps.

Sainz and Leclerc, the Ferrari teammates who followed Verstappen on the Miami podium in 2022, finished fifth and seventh, respectively. Sainz was hurt by a five-second penalty he accrued by speeding in the pit lane during the 19th lap.

Verstappen has now won three of his five races in 2023. He headed to Miami leading the drivers standings with 93 points, with Pérez just six behind, and will now hold on fast to that lead as the Red Bull teammates duel for the 2023 Drivers' Championship.