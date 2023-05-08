Free Agents Giants Should Pursue After 2023 NFL Draft

Free Agents Giants Should Pursue After 2023 NFL DraftMay 8, 2023
The New York Giants didn't completely reload their roster this offseason, a logical strategy since the 2022 Giants broke a five-year playoff drought and advanced to the divisional round.
However, New York has been bust upgrading some key areas. Pass-catchers like Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt were added to boost a passing attack that ranked 25th in yardage last season.
The Giants used a first-round pick on cornerback Deonte Banks to bolster a secondary that logged only six interceptions last season. Second-round center John Michael Schmitz will help strengthen the line in front of newly-extended quarterback Daniel Jones.
While most of the core pieces are now in place, the Giants should look to continue expanding their roster to capitalize on their playoff window. They may have to limit themselves to budget options and free up some cap space to do it—New York has less than $3 million available—but good players are still available.
With this in mind, let's examine three remaining budget free agents New York should target post-draft and why.
LB Myles Jack
The Giants could look to continue building up their receiver depth, but there just aren't many intriguing veteran options available. Plus, New York might have already found a gem in undrafted West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
Instead, they should look to strengthening their defense, specifically a run defense that ranked 31st in yards per carry allowed (5.2) last season.
New York might find a budget option in linebacker Myles Jacks, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers just one year into a two-year deal. The UCLA product is a free agent for the second time in as many offseasons and faces the tough task of trying to find an opportunity after the draft.
The Giants could provide Jack with a solid opportunity as a second-level run defender. The 27-year-old doesn't make a ton of splash players, like sacks and interceptions, but he has reached triple-digit tackles in each of the last three seasons.
With run-heavy teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers standing between New York and a trip to Super Bowl, any aid in run defense should be welcome.
CB Byron Jones
The Giants ranked a solid 12th in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.0), but their six interceptions ranked 31st in the NFL. New York also lacked a true No. 1 perimeter corner, which made the Banks selection a logical one.
A playoff team can never have too many good cornerbacks, and New York should kick the tires on former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins defensive back Byron Jones.
After missing the entire 2022 season following Achilles surgery, Jones sounded as if his NFL journey could be over.
"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee," Jones tweeted.
However, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that Jones is not retiring. The Giants should see if he's interested in returning to the NFC East.
While Jones' time in Miami wasn't spectacular—he last made the Pro Bowl with the Cowboys in 2018—he registered 14 passes defended and two interceptions in two seasons with the Dolphins. He could provide valuable experience and depth in New York's secondary, and if Jones is hoping to revitalize his career, the Giants could give him a chance to do it with a contender.
CB Marcus Peters
Banks should give Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale the sort of tough, physical perimeter corner he often utilized while with the Baltimore Ravens. Another player who could do that? Former Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters.
Peters missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and wasn't quite the same in 2022. Last season, he allowed an opposing passer rating of 113.7 in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference.
However, the 30-year-old still started 13 games for the Ravens, and with another year between him and the injury, he could be closer to pre-injury form.
Peters' experience playing for Martindale is one obvious reason why targeting him would make sense. His 32 career interceptions are another. He had just one interception last season, but Peters recorded four picks and nine pass breakups in 2020.
If the Giants are looking to generate more takeaways in 2023, Peters knows how to get it done. There's some risk involved because of his age (30) and recent performance, but at this point in the offseason, a deal could make sense.
The question is whether the Giants could convince the three-time Pro Bowler to take a relatively team-friendly deal. If Peters is hoping to reestablish himself as one of the league's better cornerbacks, the answer just might be yes.
*Cap information via Spotrac