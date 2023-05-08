Free Agents Giants Should Pursue After 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants didn't completely reload their roster this offseason, a logical strategy since the 2022 Giants broke a five-year playoff drought and advanced to the divisional round.

However, New York has been bust upgrading some key areas. Pass-catchers like Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt were added to boost a passing attack that ranked 25th in yardage last season.

The Giants used a first-round pick on cornerback Deonte Banks to bolster a secondary that logged only six interceptions last season. Second-round center John Michael Schmitz will help strengthen the line in front of newly-extended quarterback Daniel Jones.

While most of the core pieces are now in place, the Giants should look to continue expanding their roster to capitalize on their playoff window. They may have to limit themselves to budget options and free up some cap space to do it—New York has less than $3 million available—but good players are still available.

With this in mind, let's examine three remaining budget free agents New York should target post-draft and why.