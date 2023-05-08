Preakness 2023: Known Odds, Schedule and Mage Predictions

2 of 3

The field for the 2023 Preakness Stakes has not been set, and accurate odds won't be available until that happens. However, Johnny Avello, director of race and sportsbook operations, recently weighed in with odds predictions for Mage.

According to Avello, a lot will hinge on whether scratched Derby favorite Forte joins the fray.

"If Forte runs, you may see Mage in the 3-1 to 4-1 range," Avello said, per Dave Bontempo of Gaming Today, "and if he doesn't, you might see him in the neighborhood of 5-2. I mean, who else is out there for him to go against now?

Forte was scratched due to a foot injury but may be back in racing form soon.

"He's fine. He probably needs a couple more days (to recover)," Forte's co-owner Mike Repole said in an interview with FanDuel TV (h/t Beth Harris of the Associated Press.

According to the Maryland Jockey Club Press Office, Forte was a 4-1 favorite in the Preakness Future Wager, which has closed. Angel of Empire, who finished third on Saturday, had 9-1 odds. First Mission (6-1) and Tapit Trice (12-1) rounded out the future's favorites.



It's unknown, of course, which horses will actually run, but with a shot at the Triple Crown still out there, Mage is a likely entrant. So is Forte, if the foot injury indeed heals quickly.

It would be a mild surprise if Two Phil's didn't run after coming up just short at Churchill Downs, and a couple of non-derby horses will likely be in the mix. Along with First Mission, Red Route One and Chase the Chaos are both eligible for the Preakness Stakes after securing victories earlier in the season.

Though the complete field isn't known, but the early odds, according to Sports Betting Dime, are as follows:



Preakness Early Odds

Mage 3-1

Forte 3-1

First Mission 5-1

Two Phil's 5-1

Blazing Sevens 12-1

Confidence Game 12-1

Henry Q 12-1

National Treasure 16-1

Red Route One 16-1

Instant Coffee 20-1

Chase The Chaos 33-1

Il Miracolo 50-1

