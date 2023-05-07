X

    Steve Kerr Says Warriors Have 'Got to Be More Poised' After Blowout Loss vs. Lakers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts to play on the sidelines during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers in game three of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn't want to see his team unravel again like it did in the second quarter of a 127-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

    "You got to be more poised than we were," Kerr told reporters after Game 3. "... It's easier in a regular season to respond to a tough stretch. Everything is magnified in the playoffs. So a tough stretch can turn into a longer stretch ... we let our foot off the gas and the Lakers took advantage of that."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Steve Kerr Says Warriors Have 'Got to Be More Poised' After Blowout Loss vs. Lakers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon