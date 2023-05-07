Steve Kerr Says Warriors Have 'Got to Be More Poised' After Blowout Loss vs. Lakers

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn't want to see his team unravel again like it did in the second quarter of a 127-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

"You got to be more poised than we were," Kerr told reporters after Game 3. "... It's easier in a regular season to respond to a tough stretch. Everything is magnified in the playoffs. So a tough stretch can turn into a longer stretch ... we let our foot off the gas and the Lakers took advantage of that."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

