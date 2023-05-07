Best and Worst Booking Decisions of 2023 WWE Backlash Results

2 of 5

It was abundantly clear in the wake of the Bad Bunny-Damian Priest San Juan Street Fight that it should have been the main event of Saturday's Backlash.

The crowd heat was off the charts, the world-renowned entertainer was the most popular guy on the card, and what he and Priest accomplished over the span of 25 minutes was one of the best matches of 2023.

While Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar had a solid story behind them and both are enormous stars in professional wrestling, Bunny is a megastar beyond the squared circle and the guy around whom the entire show had been booked.

There was so much that went into the street fight that the idea of it taking place third from the top felt noticeably wrong.

That Rhodes vs. Lesnar felt and was booked like the first chapter of a story that will conclude at a later date only helped accentuate the argument for the much-anticipated match between the world's most streamed musician and his former tag team partner.

This was Bad Bunny's night, and the images of him celebrating with the LWO and the other legendary Puerto Rican Superstars who assisted in keeping The Judgment Day at bay would have made for a more fitting finale.