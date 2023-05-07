White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks After Undergoing Appendectomy

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

A rough start to the season for the Chicago White Sox got a little worse Saturday after the organization announced that star outfielder Eloy Jiménez would miss the next four-to-six weeks after undergoing an appendectomy.

Jiménez, 26, complained about abdominal pain Friday night and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, where he was diagnosed with appendicitis and underwent the procedure.

He is expected to make a full recovery and will be released from the hospital later on Saturday night.

Jiménez has been one of the better players for Chicago so far this year, as he's hitting .258/.321/.423 with four homers and 15 RBIs. The White Sox will miss his offensive production desperately as they try to turn around their season.

Through their first 34 games, the White Sox have been one of the worst teams in MLB at 11-23, the fourth worst record in the league and sitting fourth in the AL Central.

A Silver Slugger in 2020, Jiménez has had pretty good production for the organization ever since he made his big league debut in 2019 and is coming one of the better seasons of his career as he hit .295/.358/.500 last season.