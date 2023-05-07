Woj: Bronny James 'Very Much on the Radar of NBA Teams' amid USC Commitment

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Bronny James began a new chapter of his basketball story by committing to USC on Saturday, and it sounds like he's in good position to go even further.

During Saturday night's episode of NBA Countdown, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James is already being eyed by multiple NBA teams as a future prospect:

"This is a player who is already very much on the radar of NBA teams. ... I was up in Portland, Oregon, last month when Bronny James was playing for Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit. A lot of NBA executives there, talked to a lot of them over the course of a few days as they were evaluating Bronny James. What they've seen is a player who has continually gotten better in high school. Already a great defender, great playmaker, really highly intelligent player, plays great without the ball, just like his dad."

A 5-star combo guard, James is ranked as the No. 5 player at his position in the class of 2023 by 247Sports' composite ranking. After starring for Sierra Canyon, he earned McDonald's All-American honors this season.

247Sports recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein described him as "unselfish, a more than willing passer, and engaged defender" whose "best attribute may be his understanding of how to impact the game without dominating the ball or forcing bad shots."

If James continues his steady development, he will have a strong chance of making it to the NBA sooner rather than later. His legendary father LeBron James has long expressed a desire to share the floor with his son, and it appears he won't have to wait too long.