Lakers' LeBron James 'So Damn Proud' of Son Bronny After Commitment to USC

LeBron James turned pro right out of high school and took the NBA by storm, going on to become the league's all-time leading scorer and one of the greatest to ever lace them up.

Now, his son, Bronny, is taking a different route to the pros after he committed to play at USC on Saturday afternoon, sending shockwaves throughout the college hoops community.

And LeBron couldn't have been happier to see his son building his own legacy.

"So damn proud of you kid," James wrote in an Instagram post following Bronny's commitment. "I have no words besides I LOVE YOU."

Bronny is the No. 21 player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rating. And LeBron has always been firm on wanting to play with his son if he ends up making it to the NBA, even if it's not on the same team.

LeBron, 38, is wrapping up his 20th season in the league and will need to play at least two more if he wants to accomplish his dream of sharing an NBA court with Bronny.

In his senior season, Bronny averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals during the regular season at Sierra Canyon.

He joins a recruiting class that includes the No. 1 player in the class of 2023 in point guard Isaiah Collier.

In his 2024 NBA mock draft back in February, ESPN's Jonathan Givony projected Bronny to go No. 10 overall to the Orlando Magic.