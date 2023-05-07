Bad Bunny's Celebrity Best and Biggest Takeaways From WWE Backlash 2023 Results

1 of 5

For the uninitiated, Saturday night marked Iyo Sky's official arrival as a main roster competitor in WWE.

Sure, she has been a two-time women's tag team champion and one-third of Damage CTRL since her call-up last July at SummerSlam, but she had yet to really be afforded the opportunity to showcase the style and ability that made her an international sensation and one of the most acclaimed competitors in NXT history.

That changed at Backlash by way of an early show-stealer with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair in which the fans in San Juan were red-hot for the challenger, favoring her over the babyface titleholder from the opening bell.

Sky ultimately lost the match, thanks to botched interference from teammates Dakota Kai and Bayley, but her performance was undeniable. She was great when she needed to be, overcoming questionable bookings leading into the show and delivering a performance that reflected the unwavering support the audience greeted her with.

So much so that it will be interesting to see if any of the momenta carries over and she makes her first SmackDown appearance next Friday to the same sort of reaction. At the very least, it should have earned her more opportunities to work singles matches. The inevitable split of Damage CTRL should make it even more possible.

As for her opponent Belair, she thrived despite the first real rejection of her as a babyface Saturday night. As she has done countless times over the last two years, she showed out under the bright lights, turning in another defining performance and making history as the longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era of professional wrestling.

She is as good a choice as anyone to topple that record, having been a rare consistent on WWE television for the duration of her reign. She has been great between the ropes, a phenomenal ambassador for the company, and remains over with the audience.

She has put in the work and is a genuine success story as one of the legitimate home-grown stars in the company.