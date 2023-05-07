Bad Bunny's Celebrity Best and Biggest Takeaways From WWE Backlash 2023 Results

Bad Bunny's Celebrity Best and Biggest Takeaways From WWE Backlash 2023 ResultsMay 7, 2023
WWE and Puerto Rico made for an electric tag team Saturday night as Backlash rolled into San Juan, headlined by the latest extraordinary performance from the world's biggest musical artist, Bad Bunny.
San Benito turned in another awe-inspiring performance and solidified himself as one of the greatest celebrities to ever set foot inside the squared circle.
That takeaway is just one from a night of fantastic professional wrestling, with an audience that quickly established itself as one of the loudest, most energetic in WWE history.
Iyo Sky Arrives, Bianca Belair Makes History in Red-Hot Opener
For the uninitiated, Saturday night marked Iyo Sky's official arrival as a main roster competitor in WWE.
Sure, she has been a two-time women's tag team champion and one-third of Damage CTRL since her call-up last July at SummerSlam, but she had yet to really be afforded the opportunity to showcase the style and ability that made her an international sensation and one of the most acclaimed competitors in NXT history.
That changed at Backlash by way of an early show-stealer with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair in which the fans in San Juan were red-hot for the challenger, favoring her over the babyface titleholder from the opening bell.
Sky ultimately lost the match, thanks to botched interference from teammates Dakota Kai and Bayley, but her performance was undeniable. She was great when she needed to be, overcoming questionable bookings leading into the show and delivering a performance that reflected the unwavering support the audience greeted her with.
So much so that it will be interesting to see if any of the momenta carries over and she makes her first SmackDown appearance next Friday to the same sort of reaction. At the very least, it should have earned her more opportunities to work singles matches. The inevitable split of Damage CTRL should make it even more possible.
As for her opponent Belair, she thrived despite the first real rejection of her as a babyface Saturday night. As she has done countless times over the last two years, she showed out under the bright lights, turning in another defining performance and making history as the longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era of professional wrestling.
She is as good a choice as anyone to topple that record, having been a rare consistent on WWE television for the duration of her reign. She has been great between the ropes, a phenomenal ambassador for the company, and remains over with the audience.
She has put in the work and is a genuine success story as one of the legitimate home-grown stars in the company.
The Time is Now to Go All-In With Seth Rollins
Beyond the chorus of fans in arenas around the globe singing along to his theme song is a Seth Rollins that has waited patiently for another opportunity to run atop WWE as the guy.
His run in 2019 was ruined by the company's booking of The Fiend and, despite getting over two different personas since then, he has spent the majority of his time marred in midcard programs with everyone from Rey Mysterio to Logan Paul.
If his work with Paul at WrestleMania, the incessant singing by fans around the globe, the enormous pop that greeted his entrance Saturday night, and the best match of Omos' career is any indication, the time is now for WWE to go all-in with The Visionary as the face of Monday Night Raw.
The company has booked itself into a corner somewhat with Cody Rhodes sharing the same roster with Rollins but, with him still vowing to finish his story, there is room for him to still dethrone Roman Reigns as Universal champion while Rollins ascends to the top of Raw and captures the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship.
It is an honor he has earned through his tireless efforts to deliver between the ropes and the lengths to which he reinvented himself to remain relevant and, more importantly, as over as ever with the WWE Universe.
Bad Bunny Makes His Case for Greatest Celebrity Competitor Ever
Is Bad Bunny the best celebrity wrestler of all time?
The argument for San Benito grew stronger following Saturday night's San Juan Street Fight victory over Damian Priest, a sports-entertainment spectacular that would have enthralled even the harshest of skeptics and captivated fans both in attendance and watching at home.
Bunny matched Priest's physicality, took big bumps and let things breathe when necessary. He worked a match befitting a more experienced professional wrestler, not the world's biggest recording artist and celebrity participant.
He fed off the red-hot crowd and, after an unforgettable sequence that featured cameos from Carlito and Savio Vega, put Priest away with a Puerto Rican Destroyer for the win.
Bunny's performance signified the continued evolution of celebrity wrestlers in WWE.
In the past, they have been sent to the ring with hopes that they would not embarrass the industry or hurt themselves. Anything else was a success.
Today, it is not uncommon for Bunny or Logan Paul to have a 20-minute banger of a match with the best wrestlers in the world, a stark contrast from the days of Mr. T being applauded for executing an airplane spin on Roddy Piper.
Paul may still hold the edge on Bunny based on the quality of his matches with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, but one would be hard-pressed to find a more fun and crowd-pleasing pro wrestling highlight reel than what we got out of the hometown hero Bunny Saturday night.
Puerto Rico, WWE Make An Electric Tag Team
Puerto Rico and WWE are a match made in heaven, as we saw both Friday and Saturday night at SmackDown and Backlash.
The fans in attendance Friday were electrifying and set the stage for what would be one of the hottest premium live events in recent WWE history the following night at Backlash.
The audience made it abundantly clear from the get-go, with their support for Iyo Sky in her pursuit of the Raw Women's Championship, that they would set the tone for the rest of the show and they did just that.
They were lively, excited and into everything that unfolded from that point on, including an emotional moment for Zelina Vega that saw her treated like the star that she is.
Nothing more so, though, than the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. An ovation reserved for the greatest heroes in pro wrestling history accompanied Bunny while the twists and turns that ensued generated their own, deafening reactions.
The best part? Even after an exhausting first main event, they stayed right there with the rest of the action, never tiring and giving Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Riddle and The Bloodline the response and respect they had earned.
There was love and respect for everything WWE presented to the fans inside the historic Coliseo de Puerto Rico and the Superstars on the show returned it in kind. The result was a phenomenal night of professional wrestling and one that all involved, from the creative forces to the wrestlers, the promoters to the fans, should be proud of.
Cody Rhodes Outwrestles Brock Lesnar in Great Finish
The main event of Backlash absolutely should have been the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest but that is a different discussion for another time as Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar closed out Saturday's show with a physical battle that concluded with a creative, effective finish.
Both men spent the main event throwing everything they had at the other, each absorbing it and advancing. Even when Lesnar busted himself open after colliding with the middle turnbuckle, The American Nightmare failed to put him away, despite multiple Cody Cutters and consecutive Cross Rhodeses.
After wrestling the type of signature and finishing move-heavy main event match that has come to define Lesnar over the last decade, Rhodes found himself trapped in the Kimura and proceeded to do something few have during that stretch: he shifted his body weight, rolled up The Beast and earned the pinfall victory.
He outwrestled the brute, overcoming the physicality and strength of Lesnar by being the smarter wrestler.
Some will argue that it was not definitive enough a finish, that it was not befitting the main event spot on the card or that it was not beneficial to Rhodes.
That would be inaccurate.
Rhodes was tough, managed to bloody Lesnar and when all else failed, beat him like all great wrestlers do: clean in the middle of the ring by capitalizing on an opening.
The looks on both men's faces indicate that their story may not be over so it will be interesting to see if we see chapter two in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions on May 27.