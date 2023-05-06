NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 6 Schedule

0 of 2

The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights opened their second-round series with one of the most exciting games to date of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The expectation for Saturday's Game 2, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, is for more offensive fireworks from both sides.

After all, this is a matchup that featured 32 combined goals in four regular-season meetings.

Vegas appears to be in a great spot to capture Game 2 because of its well-rounded approach in the attacking zone.

The Knights had five scorers in Game 1 and put six more shots on Stuart Skinner's net than Edmonton sent in Laurent Brossoit's direction.

Edmonton's offense was buoyed by four Leon Draisaitl goals in Wednesday's opener, and it needs more from its supporting cast to leave Nevada with a tied series ahead of Monday's Game 3.